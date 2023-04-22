Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $26.56 on Friday, reaching $2,687.33. The company had a trading volume of 210,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,165. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,546.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,214.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,721.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

