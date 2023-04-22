Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

SPGYF stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008, and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

