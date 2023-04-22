Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WCP. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.91.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$10.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.29. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.3843236 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 17,660 shares of company stock worth $178,651 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

