Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $301.72 million, a P/E ratio of 410.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

