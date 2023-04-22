Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.64.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. 486,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81.

Insider Activity

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 70,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

