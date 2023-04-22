WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Down 7.5% in March

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. 29,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,749 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.