World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Down 12.2% This Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $65.26 million and $146,020.45 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00062086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001247 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,190,079 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.