WOW-token Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.99 million and $6.07 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000378 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00025236 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02841234 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $6.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.