WPP (LON:WPP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $891.31

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 891.31 ($11.03) and traded as high as GBX 960 ($11.88). WPP shares last traded at GBX 957 ($11.84), with a volume of 1,990,095 shares changing hands.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,300 ($16.09) to GBX 1,240 ($15.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.85) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.38) to GBX 1,158 ($14.33) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,121.71 ($13.88).

WPP Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,575.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 972.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 892.78.

WPP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 24.40 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,393.44%.

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.55), for a total value of £1,443,957.45 ($1,786,854.91). Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

