Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $966.68 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $330.71 or 0.01193587 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $966.68 million and $131.87 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,922,996 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

