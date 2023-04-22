Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

