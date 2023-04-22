Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Shares Up 20%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88. 2,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88.
