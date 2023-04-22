XPO (NYSE:XPO) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPOGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $52.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.15. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in XPO by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 5.8% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for XPO (NYSE:XPO)

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.