XPO (NYSE:XPO) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $52.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.15. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.06.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in XPO by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 5.8% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

