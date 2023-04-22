ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.25 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $403,242.41 and $16.25 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00135477 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00035004 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

