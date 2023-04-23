10,199 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

