14,961 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in International Paper by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Trading Down 1.4 %

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $49.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

