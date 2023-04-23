169,301 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 169,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,446 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on RCM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -112.21, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.07.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.