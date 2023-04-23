1inch Network (1INCH) Trading Down 15.1% This Week

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a market cap of $398.93 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1inch Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,043,283 tokens. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.