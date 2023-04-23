2,000 Shares in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.