20,150 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 145.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.66.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

