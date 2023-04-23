3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Reduced by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp boosted its position in 3M by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 287,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in 3M by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in 3M by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.48. 6,391,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,225. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.24.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

