4,081 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after acquiring an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,560,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

