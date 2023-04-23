437,137 Shares in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 437,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,888,000. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.43% of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Motco bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000.

UITB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

The VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

