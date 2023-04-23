4,715 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Intuit makes up approximately 0.5% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $446.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.56 and a 200 day moving average of $407.29. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.94.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

