4,722 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of MO opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

