50,000 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 26,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,413 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

