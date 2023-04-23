6,817 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,717,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average is $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

