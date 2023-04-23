715,693 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 715,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,916,000. Intel accounts for approximately 2.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

