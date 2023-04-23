765,000 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Acquired by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 765,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,000. XPeng accounts for approximately 9.1% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC owned 0.09% of XPeng as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in XPeng by 180.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 150.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

NYSE XPEV opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

