776 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

META stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,717,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,280. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86. The company has a market capitalization of $551.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.