992 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.05 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

