AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.41. 4,812,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,297. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $286.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

