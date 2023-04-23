AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Boosted by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.6% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

