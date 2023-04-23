Achain (ACT) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $96,879.04 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

