Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%.
Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.