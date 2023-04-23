Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

See Also

