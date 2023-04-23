Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 903.3% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,385 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.