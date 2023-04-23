Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $19.18 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $198.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

