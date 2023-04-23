Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New $8.91 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,910,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $288.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.66. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $413.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

