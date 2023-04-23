Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 302,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,827,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,864,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,157,000 after acquiring an additional 377,999 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 288,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.0 %
Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.42.
Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.
Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
