Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 9,100 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after buying an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,803,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

