Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 9,100 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,245,252.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,245,252.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $196,152,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $764.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

