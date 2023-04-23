Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,970 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises about 1.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

