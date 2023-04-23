Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 7,800 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Celanese by 469.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celanese Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $104.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.