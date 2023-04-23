Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 7,800 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Celanese by 469.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.
Shares of NYSE CE opened at $104.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.30.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
