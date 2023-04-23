Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AJRD opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after buying an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 202,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.