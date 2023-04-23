Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Trimmed by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. reduced its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up 1.7% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 1.13% of Air Lease worth $48,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 32.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE AL opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

See Also

