Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $710,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ABNB stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

