Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

AKAM opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $119.76. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,177.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,184 shares of company stock valued at $725,964 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

