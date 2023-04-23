Aleph Zero (AZERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.37 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $271.28 million and $2.37 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00004728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 208,166,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

