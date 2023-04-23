Algorand Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.04 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $33.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00061597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001304 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,431,925,879 coins and its circulating supply is 7,230,200,720 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

