ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

ALLETE Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $14,378,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the third quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 96.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 168,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

